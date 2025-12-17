  • Airbnb, Inc.: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform and raises the target price from USD 145 to USD 170.
  • Autozone, Inc.: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform. Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform with a target price of USD 4487.
  • Avantor, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to underperform from hold and reduces the target price from USD 12 to USD 9.
  • Constellation Brands, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 170 to USD 154.
  • Cyberark Software Ltd.: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from rating suspended with a target price of USD 474.
  • Essential Utilities, Inc.: Barclays downgrades to underweight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 43 to USD 38.
  • Fortinet, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 85 to USD 75.
  • Gaming And Leisure Properties, Inc.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral with a target price of USD 50.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 39 to USD 32.
  • Procter & Gamble Company: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 156 to USD 179.
  • Pvh Corp.: Telsey Advisory Group downgrades to market perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 95 to USD 82.
  • Range Resources Corporation: Gerdes Energy Research LLC upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 43.
  • Texas Roadhouse, Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 170 to USD 195.
  • The Gap, Inc.: Telsey Advisory Group upgrades to outperform from market perform and raises the target price from USD 26 to USD 32.
  • Ul Solutions Inc.: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral with a target price of USD 97.