- Airbnb, Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to market weight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 118 to USD 128.
- Altria Group, Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 61 to USD 63.
- American Tower Corporation: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 210 to USD 185.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from market weight with a price target raised from USD 12.80 to USD 17.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Berenberg upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 600.
- Donaldson Company, Inc.: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 92 to USD 120.
- Equity Residential: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 70 to USD 68.
- Marriott International, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from market perform and raises the target price from USD 285 to USD 370.
- Mattel, Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy with a target price of USD 21.
- Nucor Corporation: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 165 to USD 180.
- On Holding Ag: Williams Trading LLC downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 55 to USD 47.
- Qualcomm, Inc.: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 200 to USD 175.
- Quanta Services, Inc.: Seaport Global upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 503.
- Regency Centers Corporation: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 77 to USD 74.
- Rpm International Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 117 to USD 115.
- Siteone Landscape Supply, Inc.: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform with a target price of USD 151.
- Sotera Health Company: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 17 to USD 24.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 173 to USD 194.
- Zillow Group, Inc.: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 100 to USD 70.
- American Airlines Group Inc.: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 12 to USD 16.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 350 to USD 425.
- Fedex Corporation: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 250 to USD 306.
- Sandisk Corporation: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 250 to USD 410.
Analyst recommendations: Airbnb, Crowdstrike, Mattel, Qualcomm, Steel Dynamics…
Published on 01/09/2026 at 05:13 am EST