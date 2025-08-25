  • Alaska Air Group, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 70.
  • American Airlines Group Inc.: Raymond James downgrades to market perform from outperform.
  • Dr Horton: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
  • Firstenergy Corp.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 43 to USD 49.
  • Lazard: Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgrades to outperform from market perform and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 65.
  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 194.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc.: Gordon Haskett maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 110.
  • Symbotic Inc.: D.A. Davidson downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 35 to USD 47.
  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 181 to USD 230.