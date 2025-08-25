Analyst recommendations: Alaska Air, American Airlines, Dr Horton, Dollar Tree, Williams-Sonoma…

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Alaska Air Group, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 70.

American Airlines Group Inc.: Raymond James downgrades to market perform from outperform.

Dr Horton: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.

Firstenergy Corp.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 43 to USD 49.

Lazard: Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgrades to outperform from market perform and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 65.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 194.

Dollar Tree, Inc.: Gordon Haskett maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 110.

Symbotic Inc.: D.A. Davidson downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 35 to USD 47.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 181 to USD 230.