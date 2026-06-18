- Albemarle Corporation: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 225.
- American Express Company: DZ Bank AG Research upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 345 to USD 375.
- Cognex Corporation: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 69 to USD 75.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation: Berenberg downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 81 to USD 59.
- Factset Research Systems, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 291 to USD 215.
- Intuit Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 375 to USD 275.
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc.: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 59 to USD 67.
- Range Resources Corporation: Gerdes Energy Research LLC upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 45.
- Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrades to neutral from sell with a target price of USD 185.
- Carmax, Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 19 to USD 33.
- Datadog, Inc.: Scotiabank maintains its sector outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 225 to USD 275.
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 29 to USD 39.
- Jabil Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 355 to USD 440.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 260 to USD 385.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Rosenblatt Securities Inc. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 600 to USD 1200.
- Morningstar, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 265 to USD 210.
Analyst recommendations: Albemarle, Amex, Intuit, Jefferies…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 06/18/2026 at 05:14 am EDT