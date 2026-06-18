  • Albemarle Corporation: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 225.
  • American Express Company: DZ Bank AG Research upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 345 to USD 375.
  • Cognex Corporation: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 69 to USD 75.
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation: Berenberg downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 81 to USD 59.
  • Factset Research Systems, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 291 to USD 215.
  • Intuit Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 375 to USD 275.
  • Jefferies Financial Group Inc.: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 59 to USD 67.
  • Range Resources Corporation: Gerdes Energy Research LLC upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 45.
  • Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrades to neutral from sell with a target price of USD 185.
  • Carmax, Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 19 to USD 33.
  • Datadog, Inc.: Scotiabank maintains its sector outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 225 to USD 275.
  • Hims & Hers Health, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 29 to USD 39.
  • Jabil Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 355 to USD 440.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 260 to USD 385.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: Rosenblatt Securities Inc. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 600 to USD 1200.
  • Morningstar, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 265 to USD 210.