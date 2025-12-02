  • Albemarle Corporation: Baird upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 81 to USD 113.
  • Darling Ingredients Inc.: TD Cowen upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 34 to USD 45.
  • Dexcom, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt with a price target raised from USD 63 to USD 75.
  • Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 105 to USD 130.
  • Solventum Corporation: BTIG upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 100.
  • Symbotic Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from neutral with a target price of USD 47.
  • T-Mobile Us, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to market weight from underweight.
  • Teradyne, Inc.: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 162 to USD 225.
  • Alphabet Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 380.
  • Applied Materials, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 170 to USD 265.
  • Baxter International Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its underweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 19 to USD 15.
  • Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 165 to USD 220.
  • Globus Medical, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 100.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 300.
  • Mongodb, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 335 to USD 500.
  • Yeti Holdings, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 36 to USD 44.