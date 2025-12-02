- Albemarle Corporation: Baird upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 81 to USD 113.
- Darling Ingredients Inc.: TD Cowen upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 34 to USD 45.
- Dexcom, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt with a price target raised from USD 63 to USD 75.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 105 to USD 130.
- Solventum Corporation: BTIG upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 100.
- Symbotic Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from neutral with a target price of USD 47.
- T-Mobile Us, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to market weight from underweight.
- Teradyne, Inc.: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 162 to USD 225.
- Alphabet Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 380.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 170 to USD 265.
- Baxter International Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its underweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 19 to USD 15.
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 165 to USD 220.
- Globus Medical, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 100.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 300.
- Mongodb, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 335 to USD 500.
- Yeti Holdings, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 36 to USD 44.
Published on 12/02/2025 at 07:57 am EST