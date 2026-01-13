- Albemarle Corporation: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 125 to USD 185.
- Bentley Systems, Incorporated: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 60 to USD 45.
- Bxp, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 78 to USD 82.
- Centerpoint Energy, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 42.
- Digital Realty Trust, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to market weight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 161 to USD 164.
- Five Below, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 215 to USD 210.
- Installed Building Products, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral with a target price of USD 245.
- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 161 to USD 155.
- Mastercard, Inc.: Compass Point Research & Trading upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 620 to USD 735.
- Moody's Corporation: Daiwa Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 500 to USD 590.
- Paypal Holdings, Inc.: Daiwa Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 77 to USD 61.
- Saia, Inc.: Evercore ISI downgrades to in-line from outperform and raises the target price from USD 319 to USD 367.
- Stag Industrial, Inc.: Barclays downgrades to underweight from equalweight and reduces the target price from USD 40 to USD 39.
- Synopsys, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 602 to USD 520.
- Vail Resorts, Inc.: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 159 to USD 165.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 71 to USD 97.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 01/13/2026 at 06:03 am EST