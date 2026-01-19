  • Albemarle Corporation: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 117 to USD 200.
  • Spotify Technology S.a.: President Capital Management Corp upgrades to buy from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 732 to USD 620.
  • Alcoa: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 47 to USD 72.
  • Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 48 to USD 69.
  • Lumentum Holdings Inc.: Aletheia Capital Limited maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 330 to USD 500.