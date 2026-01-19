Analyst recommendations: Albemarle, Spotify, Alcoa, Freeport-Mcmoran, Lumentum…

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Albemarle Corporation: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 117 to USD 200.

Spotify Technology S.a.: President Capital Management Corp upgrades to buy from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 732 to USD 620.

Alcoa: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 47 to USD 72.

Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 48 to USD 69.

Lumentum Holdings Inc.: Aletheia Capital Limited maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 330 to USD 500.