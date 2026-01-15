- Albertsons Companies, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from market weight and reduces the target price from USD 20 to USD 14.
- Digital Realty Trust, Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 187 to USD 193.
- Draftkings Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 31 to USD 49.
- Entegris, Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 90 to USD 145.
- Ge Healthcare Technologies Inc.: UBS downgrades to sell from neutral with a price target raised from USD 73 to USD 77.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc.: Freedom Broker maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 69 to USD 89.
- Expeditors International Of Washington Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 160.
- Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.: Raymond James maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 53 to USD 66.
- Marriott International, Inc.: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 285 to USD 345.
- Mdu Resources Group, Inc.: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 18 to USD 22.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD maintains its add recommendation and raises the target price from USD 265 to USD 369.
- Seagate Technology Holdings Plc: China Renaissance Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 325 to USD 452.
- Western Digital Corporation: China Renaissance Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 193 to USD 286.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 01/15/2026 at 04:53 am EST