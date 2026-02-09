  • Align Technology, Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 150 to USD 200.
  • Ares Management Corporation: Raymond James upgrades to strong buy from market perform with a target price of USD 157.
  • Corteva, Inc.: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 81 to USD 80.
  • Crown Holdings, Inc.: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy with a target price of USD 126.
  • Doximity, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity upgrades to buy from hold and reduces the target price from USD 48 to USD 34.
  • Philip Morris International, Inc.: Anchor Securities Stockbrokers downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 177 to USD 192.
  • Renaissancere Holdings Ltd.: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 298 to USD 328.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 277.20.
  • Teradyne, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target raised from USD 209 to USD 308.
  • The Timken Company: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 130.
  • Viatris Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 11 to USD 18.
  • Westlake Corporation: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 88.
  • Biogen Inc.: Guggenheim maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 246.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 89 to USD 110.
  • Coty Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 4 to USD 3.
  • Hims & Hers Health, Inc.: Citi maintains its sell recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 30 to USD 16.50.
  • Hubspot, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 602 to USD 448.
  • Paypal Holdings, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 60 to USD 45.
  • Stellantis N.v.: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from EUR 7.50 to EUR 10.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated: Arete Research maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 192.80 to USD 264.