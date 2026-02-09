- Align Technology, Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 150 to USD 200.
- Ares Management Corporation: Raymond James upgrades to strong buy from market perform with a target price of USD 157.
- Corteva, Inc.: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 81 to USD 80.
- Crown Holdings, Inc.: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy with a target price of USD 126.
- Doximity, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity upgrades to buy from hold and reduces the target price from USD 48 to USD 34.
- Philip Morris International, Inc.: Anchor Securities Stockbrokers downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 177 to USD 192.
- Renaissancere Holdings Ltd.: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 298 to USD 328.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 277.20.
- Teradyne, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target raised from USD 209 to USD 308.
- The Timken Company: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 130.
- Viatris Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 11 to USD 18.
- Westlake Corporation: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 88.
- Biogen Inc.: Guggenheim maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 246.
- Bloom Energy Corporation: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 89 to USD 110.
- Coty Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 4 to USD 3.
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc.: Citi maintains its sell recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 30 to USD 16.50.
- Hubspot, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 602 to USD 448.
- Paypal Holdings, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 60 to USD 45.
- Stellantis N.v.: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from EUR 7.50 to EUR 10.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated: Arete Research maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 192.80 to USD 264.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 02/09/2026 at 05:50 am EST - Modified on 02/09/2026 at 05:52 am EST