  • Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equal weight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 100 to USD 96.
  • C.h. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 96 to USD 124.
  • Celanese Corporation: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 63 to USD 45.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 67 to USD 71.
  • Coherent Corp.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 110.
  • Coreweave, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 160 to USD 164.
  • Graphic Packaging Holding Company: Seaport Global maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 30 to USD 28.
  • Lumentum Holdings Inc.: GF Securities Co. Ltd. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 81 to USD 129.
  • Newell Brands Inc.: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 5 to USD 5.50.
  • Paylocity Holding Corporation: Cantor Fitzgerald initiates an overweight recommendation with a target price of USD 215.
  • Rambus Inc.: Arete Research maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 62 to USD 77.
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 357 to USD 370.