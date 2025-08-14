- Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equal weight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 100 to USD 96.
- C.h. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 96 to USD 124.
- Celanese Corporation: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 63 to USD 45.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 67 to USD 71.
- Coherent Corp.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 110.
- Coreweave, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 160 to USD 164.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company: Seaport Global maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 30 to USD 28.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc.: GF Securities Co. Ltd. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 81 to USD 129.
- Newell Brands Inc.: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 5 to USD 5.50.
- Paylocity Holding Corporation: Cantor Fitzgerald initiates an overweight recommendation with a target price of USD 215.
- Rambus Inc.: Arete Research maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 62 to USD 77.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 357 to USD 370.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 08/14/2025 at 05:16 am EDT