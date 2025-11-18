  • Aes Corporation (The): Jefferies upgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 12 to USD 13.
  • Alphabet Inc.: Loop Capital Markets upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 260 to USD 320.
  • Amazon.com, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to neutral from buy with a target price of USD 250.
  • Deckers Outdoor Corporation: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 117.
  • Federal Realty Investment Trust: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 113 to USD 106.
  • Microsoft Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 560 to USD 500.
  • Regency Centers Corporation: Barclays upgrades to overweight from market weight and reduces the target price from USD 83 to USD 82.
  • Zoetis Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 140 to USD 130.
  • Abbvie Inc.: Mirae Asset Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 264 to USD 328.
  • Comcast Corporation: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 38 to USD 30.
  • Ford Motor Company: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 12 to USD 15.
  • General Motors Company: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 55 to USD 75.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 160 to USD 209.
  • Netflix, Inc.: Argus Research Company maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 141 to USD 1410.