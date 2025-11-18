- Aes Corporation (The): Jefferies upgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 12 to USD 13.
- Alphabet Inc.: Loop Capital Markets upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 260 to USD 320.
- Amazon.com, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to neutral from buy with a target price of USD 250.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 117.
- Federal Realty Investment Trust: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 113 to USD 106.
- Microsoft Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 560 to USD 500.
- Regency Centers Corporation: Barclays upgrades to overweight from market weight and reduces the target price from USD 83 to USD 82.
- Zoetis Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 140 to USD 130.
- Abbvie Inc.: Mirae Asset Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 264 to USD 328.
- Comcast Corporation: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 38 to USD 30.
- Ford Motor Company: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 12 to USD 15.
- General Motors Company: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 55 to USD 75.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 160 to USD 209.
- Netflix, Inc.: Argus Research Company maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 141 to USD 1410.
Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, AbbVie, Comcast…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 11/18/2025 at 04:46 am EST