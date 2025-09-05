  • Alphabet Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from hold and raises the target price from USD 222 to USD 271.
  • Broadcom Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD upgrades to add from neutral and raises the target price from USD 268 to USD 350.
  • Ciena Corporation: B Riley Securities Inc. downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 113.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc.: William Blair downgrades to market perform from outperform. Stifel downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 324 to USD 205.
  • Nisource, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 48 to USD 44.
  • Humana Inc.: Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 269 to USD 341.
  • Lucid Group, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 3 to USD 20.
  • Molina Healthcare, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 284 to USD 220.
  • Nvidia Corporation: First Shanghai Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 170 to USD 215.
  • Roku, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 110.
  • Strategy Incorporated: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 553 to USD 389.