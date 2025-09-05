Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Broadcom, Lululemon, Lucid Group, Nvidia…

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Alphabet Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from hold and raises the target price from USD 222 to USD 271.

Broadcom Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD upgrades to add from neutral and raises the target price from USD 268 to USD 350.

Ciena Corporation: B Riley Securities Inc. downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 113.

Lululemon Athletica Inc.: William Blair downgrades to market perform from outperform. Stifel downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 324 to USD 205.

Nisource, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 48 to USD 44.

Humana Inc.: Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 269 to USD 341.

Lucid Group, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 3 to USD 20.

Molina Healthcare, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 284 to USD 220.

Nvidia Corporation: First Shanghai Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 170 to USD 215.

Roku, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 110.

Strategy Incorporated: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 553 to USD 389.