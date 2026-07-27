  • Alphabet Inc.: Phillip Securities upgrades to buy from accumulate with a price target reduced from USD 450 to USD 425.
  • General Motors Company: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 90 to USD 99.
  • Intel Corporation: CITIC Securities Co Ltd upgrades to buy from add with a price target raised from USD 82 to USD 136.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.: Seaport Global downgrades to neutral from buy.
  • Aramark: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 58 to USD 70.
  • Charter Communications, Inc.: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from 235 to USD 140.
  • Fortinet, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its underweight recommendation with a price target raised from 75 to USD 100.