- Alphabet Inc.: Phillip Securities upgrades to buy from accumulate with a price target reduced from USD 450 to USD 425.
- General Motors Company: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 90 to USD 99.
- Intel Corporation: CITIC Securities Co Ltd upgrades to buy from add with a price target raised from USD 82 to USD 136.
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.: Seaport Global downgrades to neutral from buy.
- Aramark: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 58 to USD 70.
- Charter Communications, Inc.: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from 235 to USD 140.
- Fortinet, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its underweight recommendation with a price target raised from 75 to USD 100.
Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, General Motors, Intel, Warner Bros, Fortinet…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.