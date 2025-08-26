  • Alphabet Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation. William O'Neil & Co Incorporated upgrades to buy from dropped coverage.
  • Camden Property Trust: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 122.75.
  • Okta, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 115 to USD 120.
  • Qualcomm, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 172 to USD 200.
  • V.f. Corporation: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 14 to USD 20.
  • Cbre Group, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 143 to USD 185.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 230.
  • Estee Lauder: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 58 to USD 88.
  • Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 285 to USD 372.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 280 to USD 223.
  • Oshkosh Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 140 to USD 180.
  • Transocean Ltd.: Zacks maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 2.50 to USD 4.