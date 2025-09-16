  • Amazon: Truist Securities maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $250 to $270.
  • AutoZone: Raymond James maintains its strong buy rating and raises the price target from $4,200 to $4,900.
  • Bloom Energy: Johnson Rice maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $45 to $80.
  • Campbell Soup: Stephens maintains its overweight rating and lowers the price target from $41 to $40.
  • Chord Energy: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight rating and raises the price target from $146 to $149.
  • Darden Restaurants: Guggenheim maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $220 to $235.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: Gordon Haskett maintains its hold rating and raises the price target from $220 to $230.
  • DoorDash: MoffettNathanson maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $299 to $305.
  • Ferguson: Zelman & Associates maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from $213 to $214.
  • Instacart (Maplebear): BTIG maintains its buy rating and lowers the price target from $58 to $55.
  • Kenvue: Baptista Research upgrades from underperform to hold and lowers the price target from $22 to $20.80.
  • Norfolk Southern: Loop Capital Markets maintains its hold rating and raises the price target from $235 to $278.
  • Republic Services: Citi maintains its buy rating and lowers the price target from $280 to $270.
  • Royal Caribbean: Melius Research maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $375 to $385.
  • Seagate Technology: Benchmark Co. maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $165 to $250.
  • Union Pacific: Loop Capital Markets upgrades from sell to hold and raises the price target from $214 to $227.
  • Waste Management: Citi maintains its buy rating and lowers the price target from $275 to $268.
  • Wayfair: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and raises the price target from $85 to $100.