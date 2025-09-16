- Amazon: Truist Securities maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $250 to $270.
- AutoZone: Raymond James maintains its strong buy rating and raises the price target from $4,200 to $4,900.
- Bloom Energy: Johnson Rice maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $45 to $80.
- Campbell Soup: Stephens maintains its overweight rating and lowers the price target from $41 to $40.
- Chord Energy: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight rating and raises the price target from $146 to $149.
- Darden Restaurants: Guggenheim maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $220 to $235.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Gordon Haskett maintains its hold rating and raises the price target from $220 to $230.
- DoorDash: MoffettNathanson maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $299 to $305.
- Ferguson: Zelman & Associates maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from $213 to $214.
- Instacart (Maplebear): BTIG maintains its buy rating and lowers the price target from $58 to $55.
- Kenvue: Baptista Research upgrades from underperform to hold and lowers the price target from $22 to $20.80.
- Norfolk Southern: Loop Capital Markets maintains its hold rating and raises the price target from $235 to $278.
- Republic Services: Citi maintains its buy rating and lowers the price target from $280 to $270.
- Royal Caribbean: Melius Research maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $375 to $385.
- Seagate Technology: Benchmark Co. maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $165 to $250.
- Union Pacific: Loop Capital Markets upgrades from sell to hold and raises the price target from $214 to $227.
- Waste Management: Citi maintains its buy rating and lowers the price target from $275 to $268.
- Wayfair: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and raises the price target from $85 to $100.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 09/16/2025 at 09:32 am EDT