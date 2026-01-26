- Amazon.com, Inc.: Phillip Securities downgrades to accumulate from buy and raises the target price from USD 260 to USD 290.
- Intel Corporation: CITIC Securities Co Ltd upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 38.90 to USD 60.30.
- Meta Platforms, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 740 to USD 900.
- National Storage Affiliates Trust: Wolfe Research upgrades to peerperform from underperform.
- Netflix, Inc.: Phillip Securities upgrades to accumulate from sell and reduces the target price from USD 950 to USD 100.
- Solventum Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 97.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 123.80.
- Albemarle Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 135 to USD 174.
- Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.: CICC maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 50.40 to USD 64.40.
- Merck & Co., Inc.: Berenberg maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 115.
- Sandisk Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 273 to USD 483.
- Schlumberger Limited: Oddo BHF maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 42 to USD 60.
Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Intel, Netflix, Merck, SanDisk…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 01/26/2026 at 05:16 am EST