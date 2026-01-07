  • Amcor Plc: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral with a target price of USD 10.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 276 to USD 272.
  • Bank Of America Corporation: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform.
  • Block, Inc.: BNP Paribas upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 83.
  • Carnival Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains equalwt with a price target raised from USD 32 to USD 33.
  • Citizens Financial Group, Inc.: Raymond James downgrades to outperform from strong buy and raises the target price from USD 62 to USD 66.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 82 to USD 88.
  • Crocs, Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 100.
  • Deckers Outdoor Corporation: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 100 to USD 85. 
  • Humana Inc.: Wells Fargo downgrades to market weight from overweight with a target price of USD 290.
  • Jpmorgan Chase & Co.: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform.
  • Mcdonald's Corporation: Oppenheimer upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 355.
  • On Semiconductor Corporation: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
  • Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.: Raymond James downgrades to market perform from outperform.
  • The Hershey Company: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 193 to USD 213.
  • Union Pacific Corporation: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 270 to USD 255.
  • Universal Health Services, Inc.: Wells Fargo downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 259 to USD 235.
  • Us Bancorp: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform.
  • W.r. Berkley Corporation: Evercore ISI downgrades to underperform from in-line and reduces the target price from USD 70 to USD 69.
  • Yum! Brands, Inc.: Oppenheimer downgrades to market perform from outperform.