- Amcor Plc: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 51.36 to 44.USD 918.
- Coreweave, Inc.: Truist Securities upgrades to buy from hold with a price target reduced from USD 131 to USD 126.
- Crown Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a price target raised from USD 107 to USD 121.
- Jpmorgan Chase & Co.: Punto Research downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from USD 339.59 to USD 352.81.
- Marsh & Mclennan Companies: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy with a target price of USD 200.
- Pegasystems Inc.: Citizens downgrades to performance de marché from surperformance.
- Albemarle Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 250 to USD 155.
- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): GF Securities Co. Ltd. maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from USD 511 to USD 640.
- Datadog, Inc.: Guggenheim maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 225 to USD 300.
- Fortinet, Inc.: Citi maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 115 to USD 165.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.: CICC maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 501 to USD 389.
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 291 to USD 376.
- Metlife, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 87 to USD 105.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Itau BBA Securities maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target raised from USD 1243.78 to USD 1697.085.
- Netflix, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 120 to USD 90.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target raised from 100 to USD 125.
- Sandisk Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its market perform recommendation with a price target raised from 1250 to USD 1620.
- Stellantis N.v.: Kepler Cheuvreux maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from 7 to EUR 5.50.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from 80 to USD 61.
- Valero Energy Corporation: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 286 to USD 357.
- Westlake Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from 115 to USD 85.
Analyst recommendations: Amcor, Coreweave, JPMorgan Chase, AMD, MetLife…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.