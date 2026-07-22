  • Amcor Plc: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 51.36 to 44.USD 918.
  • Coreweave, Inc.: Truist Securities upgrades to buy from hold with a price target reduced from USD 131 to USD 126.
  • Crown Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a price target raised from USD 107 to USD 121.
  • Jpmorgan Chase & Co.: Punto Research downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from USD 339.59 to USD 352.81.
  • Marsh & Mclennan Companies: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy with a target price of USD 200.
  • Pegasystems Inc.: Citizens downgrades to performance de marché from surperformance.
  • Albemarle Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 250 to USD 155.
  • Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): GF Securities Co. Ltd. maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from USD 511 to USD 640.
  • Datadog, Inc.: Guggenheim maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 225 to USD 300.
  • Fortinet, Inc.: Citi maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 115 to USD 165.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc.: CICC maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 501 to USD 389.
  • Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 291 to USD 376.
  • Metlife, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 87 to USD 105.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: Itau BBA Securities maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target raised from USD 1243.78 to USD 1697.085.
  • Netflix, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 120 to USD 90.
  • Robinhood Markets, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target raised from 100 to USD 125.
  • Sandisk Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its market perform recommendation with a price target raised from 1250 to USD 1620.
  • Stellantis N.v.: Kepler Cheuvreux maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from 7 to EUR 5.50.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from 80 to USD 61.
  • Valero Energy Corporation: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 286 to USD 357.
  • Westlake Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from 115 to USD 85.