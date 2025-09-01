Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Published on 09/01/2025 at 05:30 am EDT

Amcor Plc: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 12.40 to USD 11.10.

Newmont Corporation: Macquarie downgrades from outperform to hold with a price target of $72.

Noble Corporation Plc: Clarksons Securities AS downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 44 to USD 31.

Nvidia Corporation: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD upgrades to buy from add with a price target raised from USD 166 to USD 228.

Super Micro Computer, Inc.: GF Securities Co. Ltd. downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 51 to USD 42.

Autodesk, Inc.: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 278 to USD 343.

Transocean Ltd.: Clarksons Securities AS maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 5.30 to USD 4.