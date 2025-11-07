- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): CICC upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 166 to USD 265.
- Americold Realty Trust, Inc.: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 17 to USD 13.
- Black Hills Corporation: Scotiabank upgrades to sector outperform from sector perform and raises the target price from USD 66 to USD 81.
- Carmax, Inc.: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 59 to USD 34.
- Datadog, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from market weight with a target price of USD 230.
- Dentsply Sirona Inc.: William Blair downgrades to market perform from outperform.
- Expedia Group, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to neutral from underweight with a price target raised from USD 190 to USD 250.
- Globus Medical, Inc.: Truist Securities upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 65 to USD 93.
- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.: Compass Point Research & Trading upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 18 to USD 22.
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation: Stifel upgrades to hold from neutral and raises the target price from USD 723 to USD 850.
- The Middleby Corporation: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight and reduces the target price from USD 140 to USD 125.
- Astera Labs, Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its add recommendation and raises the target price from USD 153 to USD 202.
- Bunge Global Sa: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 110.
- DuPont De Nemours: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 38.90 to USD 47.
- Hubspot, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 775 to USD 500.
- Instacart (Maplebear): Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 63 to USD 45.
- Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 150 to USD 200.
- Natera, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 250.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 33 to USD 26.
- Primo Brands Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 35 to USD 23.
- Sandisk Corporation: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 230.
- Shift4 Payments, Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 127 to USD 96.
- Strategy Incorporated: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 389 to USD 309.
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 16 to USD 23.50.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 11/07/2025 at 05:52 am EST