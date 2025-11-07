  • Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): CICC upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 166 to USD 265.
  • Americold Realty Trust, Inc.: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 17 to USD 13.
  • Black Hills Corporation: Scotiabank upgrades to sector outperform from sector perform and raises the target price from USD 66 to USD 81.
  • Carmax, Inc.: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 59 to USD 34.
  • Datadog, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from market weight with a target price of USD 230.
  • Dentsply Sirona Inc.: William Blair downgrades to market perform from outperform.
  • Expedia Group, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to neutral from underweight with a price target raised from USD 190 to USD 250.
  • Globus Medical, Inc.: Truist Securities upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 65 to USD 93.
  • Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.: Compass Point Research & Trading upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 18 to USD 22.
  • Parker-Hannifin Corporation: Stifel upgrades to hold from neutral and raises the target price from USD 723 to USD 850.
  • The Middleby Corporation: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight and reduces the target price from USD 140 to USD 125.
  • Astera Labs, Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its add recommendation and raises the target price from USD 153 to USD 202.
  • Bunge Global Sa: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 110.
  • DuPont De Nemours: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 38.90 to USD 47.
  • Hubspot, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 775 to USD 500.
  • Instacart (Maplebear): Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 63 to USD 45.
  • Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 150 to USD 200.
  • Natera, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 250.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 33 to USD 26.
  • Primo Brands Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 35 to USD 23.
  • Sandisk Corporation: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 230.
  • Shift4 Payments, Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 127 to USD 96.
  • Strategy Incorporated: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 389 to USD 309.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 16 to USD 23.50.