- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD upgrades to buy from add with a price target raised from USD 110 to USD 200.
- Carmax, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from underweight with a target price reduced from USD 65 to USD 58.
- Chevron Corporation: Freedom Broker downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 165.
- Comerica Incorporated: Jefferies upgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 50 to USD 70.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation: Freedom Broker downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 123.
- Incyte Corporation: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 67 to USD 89.
- Kla Corporation: Zacks downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 1057 to USD 930.
- Medtronic Plc: Zacks upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 85 to USD 94.
- Snap Inc.: Citizens downgrades to market perform from market outperform.
- Topbuild Corp.: Seaport Global upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 450.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 58 to USD 44.
- Air Lease Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from 59 to USD 72.
- Arista Networks Inc: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 150.
- Astera Labs, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 105 to USD 160.
- Bellring Brands, Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 60 to USD 40.
- Boeing: DZ Bank AG Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 215 to USD 260.
- Caterpillar Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 414 to USD 507.
- Csx Corporation: Loop Capital Markets maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from 28 to USD 37.
- Cummins Inc.: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation with a target price raised from 319 to USD 385.
- Gartner, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 540 to USD 316.
- Globalfoundries, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 50 to USD 38.
- Idexx Laboratories, Inc.: Nephron Research LLC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 552 to USD 724.
- Klaviyo, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 40 to USD 55.
- Match Group, Inc.: Citigroup remains neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 30 to USD 37.
- Meta Platforms, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 719 to USD 900.
- Palantir Technologies Inc.: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from 111 to USD 181.
- Rocket Companies, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 16 to USD 22.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Raymond James maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from 41 to USD 53.
- Transocean Ltd.: Pareto Securities maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from 4 to USD 3.
- Unitedhealth Group Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from 418 to USD 310.
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its market weight recommendation and raises the target price from 10 to USD 13.
Analyst recommendations: AMD, Chevron, Snap, Boeing, Palantir…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 08/06/2025 at 05:37 am EDT