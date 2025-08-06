  • Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD upgrades to buy from add with a price target raised from USD 110 to USD 200.
  • Carmax, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from underweight with a target price reduced from USD 65 to USD 58.
  • Chevron Corporation: Freedom Broker downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 165.
  • Comerica Incorporated: Jefferies upgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 50 to USD 70.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation: Freedom Broker downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 123.
  • Incyte Corporation: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 67 to USD 89.
  • Kla Corporation: Zacks downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 1057 to USD 930.
  • Medtronic Plc: Zacks upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 85 to USD 94.
  • Snap Inc.: Citizens downgrades to market perform from market outperform.
  • Topbuild Corp.: Seaport Global upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 450.
  • Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 58 to USD 44.
  • Air Lease Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from 59 to USD 72.
  • Arista Networks Inc: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 150.
  • Astera Labs, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 105 to USD 160.
  • Bellring Brands, Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 60 to USD 40.
  • Boeing: DZ Bank AG Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 215 to USD 260.
  • Caterpillar Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 414 to USD 507.
  • Csx Corporation: Loop Capital Markets maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from 28 to USD 37.
  • Cummins Inc.: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation with a target price raised from 319 to USD 385.
  • Gartner, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 540 to USD 316.
  • Globalfoundries, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 50 to USD 38.
  • Idexx Laboratories, Inc.: Nephron Research LLC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 552 to USD 724.
  • Klaviyo, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 40 to USD 55.
  • Match Group, Inc.: Citigroup remains neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 30 to USD 37.
  • Meta Platforms, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 719 to USD 900.
  • Palantir Technologies Inc.: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from 111 to USD 181.
  • Rocket Companies, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 16 to USD 22.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Raymond James maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from 41 to USD 53.
  • Transocean Ltd.: Pareto Securities maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from 4 to USD 3.
  • Unitedhealth Group Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from 418 to USD 310.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its market weight recommendation and raises the target price from 10 to USD 13.