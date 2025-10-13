- AMD (Advanced Micro Devices): KGI Securities Co Ltd upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 150 to USD 260.
- Apa Corporation: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 16 to USD 21.
- Bloom Energy Corporation: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 76 to USD 94.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 10 to USD 13.
- Comfort Systems Usa, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 746 to USD 917.
- Fiserv, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 192 to USD 149.
- Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc.: Wolfe Research maintains its underperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 152 to USD 121.
- Mks Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 151.
- Robert Half Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 47 to USD 36.
- Rocket Lab Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 20 to USD 68.
- Sandisk Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 50 to USD 115.
Analyst recommendations: AMD, Cleveland-Cliffs, Fiserv, Robert Half, SanDisk…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 10/13/2025 at 05:29 am EDT