  • AMD (Advanced Micro Devices): KGI Securities Co Ltd upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 150 to USD 260.
  • Apa Corporation: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 16 to USD 21.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 76 to USD 94.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 10 to USD 13.
  • Comfort Systems Usa, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 746 to USD 917.
  • Fiserv, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 192 to USD 149.
  • Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc.: Wolfe Research maintains its underperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 152 to USD 121.
  • Mks Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 151.
  • Robert Half Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 47 to USD 36.
  • Rocket Lab Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 20 to USD 68.
  • Sandisk Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 50 to USD 115.