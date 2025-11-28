  • Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 240 to USD 264.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 150 to USD 160.
  • Lyft, Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from underperform with a price target raised from USD 15.80 to USD 23.80..
  • Qualcomm, Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 178.20 to USD 188.10..
  • Broadcom Inc.: Aletheia Capital Limited maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 400 to USD 500.
  • Hubspot, Inc.: Zacks maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 519 to USD 397.
  • Paycom Software, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to buy from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 271 to USD 212.90.
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 407 to USD 392.