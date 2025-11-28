Analyst recommendations: AMD, Dell, Lyft, Qualcomm, Broadcom…

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 240 to USD 264.

Dell Technologies Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 150 to USD 160.

Lyft, Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from underperform with a price target raised from USD 15.80 to USD 23.80..

Qualcomm, Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 178.20 to USD 188.10..

Broadcom Inc.: Aletheia Capital Limited maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 400 to USD 500.

Hubspot, Inc.: Zacks maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 519 to USD 397.

Paycom Software, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to buy from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 271 to USD 212.90.

The Sherwin-Williams Company: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 407 to USD 392.