- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): Daiwa Securities upgrades to buy from outperform with a price target raised from USD 275 to USD 300.
- Amdocs Limited: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 105 to USD 87.
- Ati Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 120.
- Autozone, Inc.: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 4090 to USD 4262.
- Carpenter Technology Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 380.
- Circle Internet Group, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from underweight with a price target raised from USD 94 to USD 100.
- Comcast Corporation: Baptista Research downgrades to outperform from buy and reduces the target price from USD 34.20 to USD 33.70.
- Dollar Tree, Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from buy and reduces the target price from USD 133 to USD 103.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.: Goldman Sachs upgrades to neutral from sell and reduces the target price from USD 80 to USD 71.
- Nike, Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 75.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc.: Wells Fargo downgrades to market weight from overweight with a target price of USD 72.
- Willscot Holdings Corporation: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 37 to USD 21.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 231 to USD 280.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 86.
- Dexcom, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 115 to USD 90.
- Duolingo, Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 280 to USD 180.
- Eli Lilly And Company: CICC maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 801 to USD 1060.
- Flowers Foods, Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 15 to USD 10.
- Fmc Corporation: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 22 to USD 16.
- Lyft, Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 20 to USD 31.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 220 to USD 325.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 11/13/2025 at 05:37 am EST