  • Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): Daiwa Securities upgrades to buy from outperform with a price target raised from USD 275 to USD 300.
  • Amdocs Limited: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 105 to USD 87.
  • Ati Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 120.
  • Autozone, Inc.: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 4090 to USD 4262.
  • Carpenter Technology Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 380.
  • Circle Internet Group, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from underweight with a price target raised from USD 94 to USD 100.
  • Comcast Corporation: Baptista Research downgrades to outperform from buy and reduces the target price from USD 34.20 to USD 33.70.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from buy and reduces the target price from USD 133 to USD 103.
  • Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.: Goldman Sachs upgrades to neutral from sell and reduces the target price from USD 80 to USD 71.
  • Nike, Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 75.
  • The Cooper Companies, Inc.: Wells Fargo downgrades to market weight from overweight with a target price of USD 72.
  • Willscot Holdings Corporation: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 37 to USD 21.
  • Applied Materials, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 231 to USD 280.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 86.
  • Dexcom, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 115 to USD 90.
  • Duolingo, Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 280 to USD 180.
  • Eli Lilly And Company: CICC maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 801 to USD 1060.
  • Flowers Foods, Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 15 to USD 10.
  • Fmc Corporation: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 22 to USD 16.
  • Lyft, Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 20 to USD 31.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 220 to USD 325.