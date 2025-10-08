  • Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): DZ Bank AG Research upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 165 to USD 250. DBS Bank upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 155 to USD 260.
  • Arista Networks Inc: Zacks downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 165.
  • Caesars Entertainment, Inc.: Zacks downgrades to underperform from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 27 to USD 22.50.
  • Cheniere Energy, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 248 to USD 270.
  • Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 48.
  • Incyte Corporation: Oppenheimer downgrades to market perform from outperform with a target price of USD 82.
  • Intel Corporation: HSBC downgrades to reduce from hold and raises the target price from USD 21.25 to USD 24.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 72 to USD 105.
  • Lantheus Holdings, Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 110 to USD 77.
  • Otis Worldwide Corporation: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform with a target price of USD 109.
  • C.h. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 126 to USD 155.
  • Elf Beauty: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 134 to USD 170.
  • Hca Healthcare, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 370 to USD 465.
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 49 to USD 80.