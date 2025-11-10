- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): Guosheng Securities Co., Ltd initiates coverage with a buy recommendation and a target price of USD 287.
- Cubesmart: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
- Hubspot, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 610 to USD 450.
- Mp Materials Corp.: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 68 to USD 71.
- Trex Company, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 61 to USD 35.
- Apa Corporation: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 21 to USD 16.
- Bloom Energy Corporation: Haitong International Research Ltd maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 62 to USD 31.80.
- Doordash, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 280 to USD 220.
- Duolingo, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 325 to USD 210.
- Dupont de Nemours: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 80 to USD 44.
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 18 to USD 24.
- Expedia Group, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 220 to USD 270.
- Microsoft Corporation: China Securities Co., Ltd. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 480 to USD 580.
- Onto Innovation Inc.: GF Securities Co. Ltd. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 162.
- Sealed Air Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 31 to USD 41.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 86 to USD 66.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 11/10/2025 at 05:17 am EST