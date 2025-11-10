  • Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): Guosheng Securities Co., Ltd initiates coverage with a buy recommendation and a target price of USD 287.
  • Cubesmart: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
  • Hubspot, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 610 to USD 450.
  • Mp Materials Corp.: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 68 to USD 71.
  • Trex Company, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 61 to USD 35.
  • Apa Corporation: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 21 to USD 16.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation: Haitong International Research Ltd maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 62 to USD 31.80.
  • Doordash, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 280 to USD 220.
  • Duolingo, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 325 to USD 210.
  • Dupont de Nemours: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 80 to USD 44.
  • Elanco Animal Health Incorporated: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 18 to USD 24.
  • Expedia Group, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 220 to USD 270.
  • Microsoft Corporation: China Securities Co., Ltd. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 480 to USD 580.
  • Onto Innovation Inc.: GF Securities Co. Ltd. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 162.
  • Sealed Air Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 31 to USD 41.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 86 to USD 66.