- American Express Company: Autonomous Research upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 385 to USD 433.
- Americold Realty Trust, Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 16 to USD 13.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 90 to USD 100.
- Enphase Energy, Inc.: Goldman Sachs upgrades to neutral from sell with a target price of USD 29.
- Federal Realty Investment Trust: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 107 to USD 114.
- Lennar Corporation: RBC Capital downgrades to underperform from sector perform and reduces the target price from USD 106 to USD 95.
- Lineage, Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 45 to USD 39.
- Merck & Co., Inc.: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from market perform and raises the target price from USD 82 to USD 130.
- Public Storage: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 316 to USD 301.
- Regency Centers Corporation: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 81 to USD 76.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc.: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 14 to USD 25.
- Sealed Air Corporation: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 45 to USD 42.15.
- Albemarle Corporation: RBC Capital maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 159.
- Coinbase Global, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 459 to USD 320.
- Elf Beauty: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 137 to USD 103.
- Fmc Corporation: Fermium Research LLC maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 22 to USD 16.
- Insmed Incorporated: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 229 to USD 167.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 275.
- Servicenow, Inc.: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1332 to USD 266.40.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 12/18/2025 at 05:17 am EST