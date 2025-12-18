  • American Express Company: Autonomous Research upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 385 to USD 433.
  • Americold Realty Trust, Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 16 to USD 13.
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 90 to USD 100.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc.: Goldman Sachs upgrades to neutral from sell with a target price of USD 29.
  • Federal Realty Investment Trust: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 107 to USD 114.
  • Lennar Corporation: RBC Capital downgrades to underperform from sector perform and reduces the target price from USD 106 to USD 95.
  • Lineage, Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 45 to USD 39.
  • Merck & Co., Inc.: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from market perform and raises the target price from USD 82 to USD 130.
  • Public Storage: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 316 to USD 301.
  • Regency Centers Corporation: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 81 to USD 76.
  • Rivian Automotive, Inc.: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 14 to USD 25.
  • Sealed Air Corporation: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 45 to USD 42.15.
  • Albemarle Corporation: RBC Capital maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 159.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 459 to USD 320.
  • Elf Beauty: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 137 to USD 103.
  • Fmc Corporation: Fermium Research LLC maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 22 to USD 16.
  • Insmed Incorporated: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 229 to USD 167.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 275.
  • Servicenow, Inc.: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1332 to USD 266.40.