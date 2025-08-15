- Affirm Holdings, Inc.: Zacks downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 89 to USD 82.
- Amgen Inc.: Daiwa Securities downgrades to outperform from buy and reduces the target price from USD 350 to USD 310.
- Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.: Raymond James downgrades to market perform from outperform.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD upgrades to add from neutral and raises the target price from USD 182 to USD 208. Summit Insights Group LLC downgrades to hold from buy.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 73 to USD 69.
- Globant S.a.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 108 to USD 78.
- Williams Companies, Inc.: CIBC Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 61 to USD 64.
- Ebay Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 50 to USD 95.
- Ge Aerospace: Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 254 to USD 343.
- Nvidia Corporation: DBS Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 220.
- Oracle Corporation: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 245 to USD 300.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its sell recommendation and raises the target price from USD 6 to USD 12.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 08/15/2025 at 05:36 am EDT