- Appfolio, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 311.
- Coinbase Global, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 342 to USD 404.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 160 to USD 85.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc.: Barclays downgrades to underweight from equalweight and reduces the target price from USD 185 to USD 144.
- Snap Inc.: Stifel downgrades to sell from hold and reduces the target price from USD 8 to USD 6.50.
- The Travelers Companies, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 275 to USD 310.
- Tractor Supply Company: Morgan Stanley upgrades to market weight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 50 to USD 60.
- United Bankshares, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 40 to USD 42.50.
- Alphabet Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 190 to USD 260.
- Amkor Technology, Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 24 to USD 29.
- Brunswick Corporation: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 53 to USD 72.
- Coreweave, Inc.: HSBC maintains its reduce recommendation and raises the target price from USD 32 to USD 44.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 145 to USD 105.
- Intel Corporation: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 21 to USD 35.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 491 to USD 613.
- Nextracker Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 87 to USD 110.
- Robert Half Inc.: Jefferies maintains its underperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 35 to USD 25.
- Tesla, Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research maintains its sell recommendation and raises the target price from USD 190 to USD 250.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 10/24/2025 at 04:20 am EDT