- Apple Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD upgrades to buy from add with a price target raised from USD 300 to USD 311.
- Autodesk, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price of USD 319.
- Best Buy Co., Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 99 to USD 76.
- Chevron Corporation: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 169 to USD 180.
- Humana Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from equalwt with a price target reduced from USD 262 to USD 174.
- International Paper Company: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 51 to USD 44.
- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.: Barclays downgrades to underweight from equalweight and reduces the target price from USD 75 to USD 68.
- Ptc Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 205 to USD 162.
- Resmed, Inc.: Morgans Financial Limited upgrades to buy from accumulate with a price target raised from USD 47.04 to USD 47.73.
- Caterpillar Inc.: Haitong International Research Ltd maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 443.53 to USD 660.10.
- Monday.com Ltd.: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 200 to USD 140.
- Paypal Holdings, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 81 to USD 64.
- Transocean Ltd.: Arctic Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 3.50 to USD 5.50.
Published on 02/02/2026 at 05:06 am EST