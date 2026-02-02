  • Apple Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD upgrades to buy from add with a price target raised from USD 300 to USD 311.
  • Autodesk, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price of USD 319.
  • Best Buy Co., Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 99 to USD 76.
  • Chevron Corporation: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 169 to USD 180.
  • Humana Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from equalwt with a price target reduced from USD 262 to USD 174.
  • International Paper Company: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 51 to USD 44.
  • Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.: Barclays downgrades to underweight from equalweight and reduces the target price from USD 75 to USD 68.
  • Ptc Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 205 to USD 162.
  • Resmed, Inc.: Morgans Financial Limited upgrades to buy from accumulate with a price target raised from USD 47.04 to USD 47.73.
  • Caterpillar Inc.: Haitong International Research Ltd maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 443.53 to USD 660.10.
  • Monday.com Ltd.: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 200 to USD 140.
  • Paypal Holdings, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 81 to USD 64.
  • Transocean Ltd.: Arctic Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 3.50 to USD 5.50.