  • Alcoa: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 79 to USD 53.
  • Apple Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD downgrades to add from buy and raises the target price from USD 335 to USD 355.
  • Cincinnati Financial Corporation: Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform and raises the target price from USD 191 to USD 201.
  • Cloudflare, Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 140.
  • Globant S.a.: Itau BBA Securities downgrades to market perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 68 to USD 39.
  • Jbs N.v.: Grupo Santander downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 17 to USD 15.20.
  • Pilgrim's Pride Corporation: Grupo Santander downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 56 to USD 37.50.
  • The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform and raises the target price from USD 211 to USD 220.
  • The Travelers Companies, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform and raises the target price from USD 342 to USD 356.
  • Versigent Plc: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 38 to USD 50.
  • Qualcomm Incorporated: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 314.
  • Raymond James Financial, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 147 to USD 180.
  • Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Compass Point Research & Trading maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 107 to USD 130.
  • Versigent Plc: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 38 to USD 50.