- Alcoa: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 79 to USD 53.
- Apple Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD downgrades to add from buy and raises the target price from USD 335 to USD 355.
- Cincinnati Financial Corporation: Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform and raises the target price from USD 191 to USD 201.
- Cloudflare, Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
- Dollar Tree, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 140.
- Globant S.a.: Itau BBA Securities downgrades to market perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 68 to USD 39.
- Jbs N.v.: Grupo Santander downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 17 to USD 15.20.
- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation: Grupo Santander downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 56 to USD 37.50.
- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform and raises the target price from USD 211 to USD 220.
- The Travelers Companies, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform and raises the target price from USD 342 to USD 356.
- Versigent Plc: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 38 to USD 50.
- Qualcomm Incorporated: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 314.
- Raymond James Financial, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 147 to USD 180.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Compass Point Research & Trading maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 107 to USD 130.
- Versigent Plc: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 38 to USD 50.
Analyst recommendations: Apple, Cloudflare, Dollar Tree, Qualcomm, Robinhood…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.