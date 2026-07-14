- Apple Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to underweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 250.
- Avalonbay Communities, Inc.: Barclays downgrades to equalweight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 203 to USD 205.
- Costar Group, Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 48 to USD 34.
- Halliburton Company: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 40 to USD 43.
- Progressive Corporation: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a target price of USD 250.
- Qiagen N.v.: Berenberg downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from EUR 50 to EUR 40.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
- Telkonet: Seaport Global upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 210.
- Ul Solutions Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 110.
- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight rating and raises the target price from USD 530 to USD 725.
- Carvana Co.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight rating and reduces the target price from USD 465 to USD 93.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 104.
- Duolingo, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 125.
- Etsy, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 62 to USD 80.
- Ge Aerospace: Melius Research LLC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 345 to USD 428.
- Humana Inc.: Nephron Research LLC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 256 to USD 425.
- Intel Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight rating and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 155.
- Netflix, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades from overweight to equal weight and reduces the target price from USD 115 to USD 90.
- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.: Barclays maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 89 to USD 108.
- Tractor Supply Company: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 44 to USD 33.
- Trex Company, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 41 to USD 51.
- Unitedhealth Group Inc.: Nephron Research LLC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 370 to USD 470.
Analyst recommendations: Apple, Halliburton, Qiagen, Skyworks, Delta Air Lines…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.