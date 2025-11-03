- Apple Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD upgrades to add from neutral and raises the target price from USD 237 to USD 301.
- Builders Firstsource, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 128 to USD 124.
- Charter Communications, Inc.: Bernstein downgrades to market perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 350 to USD 280.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 96.
- Ingersoll Rand Inc.: Stifel downgrades to neutral from hold and reduces the target price from USD 79 to USD 75.
- Kilroy Realty Corporation: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform with a price target raised from USD 40 to USD 47.
- Meta Platforms, Inc.: ARC Independent Research upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 815 to USD 855.
- Mongodb, Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
- Netflix, Inc.: KGI Securities Co Ltd upgrades to outperform from neutral with a target price of USD 1350.
- Teradyne, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 158.10 to USD 209.
- Universal Health Services, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 269.999.
- Alphabet Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 230 to USD 310.
- Apa Corporation: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 16 to USD 21.
- Brown & Brown, Inc.: Raymond James maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 120 to USD 90.
- Cardinal Health, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 183 to USD 225.
- Coinbase Global, Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 243.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation: Scotiabank maintains its sector outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 128 to USD 155.
- First Solar, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 216 to USD 279.
- Fmc Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 38 to USD 17.
- Match Group, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 40 to USD 60.
- Sandisk Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 96 to USD 230.
- Sps Commerce, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 150 to USD 100.
Analyst recommendations: Apple, Meta Platforms, Netflix, Alphabet, Coinbase…
Published on 11/03/2025 at 05:40 am EST