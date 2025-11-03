  • Apple Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD upgrades to add from neutral and raises the target price from USD 237 to USD 301.
  • Builders Firstsource, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 128 to USD 124.
  • Charter Communications, Inc.: Bernstein downgrades to market perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 350 to USD 280. 
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 96.
  • Ingersoll Rand Inc.: Stifel downgrades to neutral from hold and reduces the target price from USD 79 to USD 75.
  • Kilroy Realty Corporation: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform with a price target raised from USD 40 to USD 47.
  • Meta Platforms, Inc.: ARC Independent Research upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 815 to USD 855.
  • Mongodb, Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
  • Netflix, Inc.: KGI Securities Co Ltd upgrades to outperform from neutral with a target price of USD 1350.
  • Teradyne, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 158.10 to USD 209.
  • Universal Health Services, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 269.999.
  • Alphabet Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 230 to USD 310.
  • Apa Corporation: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 16 to USD 21.
  • Brown & Brown, Inc.: Raymond James maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 120 to USD 90.
  • Cardinal Health, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 183 to USD 225.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 243.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation: Scotiabank maintains its sector outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 128 to USD 155.
  • First Solar, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 216 to USD 279.
  • Fmc Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 38 to USD 17.
  • Match Group, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 40 to USD 60.
  • Sandisk Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 96 to USD 230.
  • Sps Commerce, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 150 to USD 100.
