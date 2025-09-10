  • Affirm Holdings: Autonomous Research maintains its outperform rating and raises the price target from USD 78 to USD 102.
  • Agree Realty: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral rating and lowers the price target from USD 78 to USD 77.
  • American Electric Power: Ladenburg Thalmann maintains its neutral rating and lowers the price target from USD 112 to USD 108.50.
  • Apple: Rosenblatt Securities maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from USD 223 to USD 241.
  • Casey’s General Stores: Stephens maintains its overweight rating and raises the price target from USD 530 to USD 570.
  • Core & Main: NorthCoast Research maintains its buy rating and lowers the price target from USD 62 to USD 60.
  • Darden Restaurants: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy rating and lowers the price target from USD 243 to USD 239.
  • Diamondback Energy: Gerdes Energy Research maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 202 to USD 208.
  • Gaming and Leisure Properties: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from USD 48 to USD 50.
  • General Motors: Nomura maintains its reduce rating and raises the price target from USD 41 to USD 50.
  • HP: Evercore ISI downgrades to in line from outperform, with a price target of USD 29.
  • Oracle: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral, raising the price target from USD 240 to USD 410.
  • Pinnacle West Capital: Ladenburg Thalmann maintains its neutral rating and lowers the price target from USD 89 to USD 88.
  • Realty Income: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from USD 60 to USD 63.
  • Revvity: Baptista Research maintains a buy rating with a price target of USD 111.40.
  • Robinhood Markets: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the price target from USD 120 to USD 145.
  • Rubrik: Rosenblatt Securities maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 110 to USD 115.
  • Synopsys: Rosenblatt Securities downgrades to neutral from buy and lowers the price target from USD 650 to USD 605.
  • Talen Energy: Seaport Global maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 411 to USD 424.
  • United Therapeutics: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight rating and raises the price target from USD 405 to USD 525.
  • Vici Properties: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the price target from USD 34 to USD 35.