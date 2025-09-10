- Affirm Holdings: Autonomous Research maintains its outperform rating and raises the price target from USD 78 to USD 102.
- Agree Realty: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral rating and lowers the price target from USD 78 to USD 77.
- American Electric Power: Ladenburg Thalmann maintains its neutral rating and lowers the price target from USD 112 to USD 108.50.
- Apple: Rosenblatt Securities maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from USD 223 to USD 241.
- Casey’s General Stores: Stephens maintains its overweight rating and raises the price target from USD 530 to USD 570.
- Core & Main: NorthCoast Research maintains its buy rating and lowers the price target from USD 62 to USD 60.
- Darden Restaurants: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy rating and lowers the price target from USD 243 to USD 239.
- Diamondback Energy: Gerdes Energy Research maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 202 to USD 208.
- Gaming and Leisure Properties: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from USD 48 to USD 50.
- General Motors: Nomura maintains its reduce rating and raises the price target from USD 41 to USD 50.
- HP: Evercore ISI downgrades to in line from outperform, with a price target of USD 29.
- Oracle: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral, raising the price target from USD 240 to USD 410.
- Pinnacle West Capital: Ladenburg Thalmann maintains its neutral rating and lowers the price target from USD 89 to USD 88.
- Realty Income: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from USD 60 to USD 63.
- Revvity: Baptista Research maintains a buy rating with a price target of USD 111.40.
- Robinhood Markets: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the price target from USD 120 to USD 145.
- Rubrik: Rosenblatt Securities maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 110 to USD 115.
- Synopsys: Rosenblatt Securities downgrades to neutral from buy and lowers the price target from USD 650 to USD 605.
- Talen Energy: Seaport Global maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 411 to USD 424.
- United Therapeutics: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight rating and raises the price target from USD 405 to USD 525.
- Vici Properties: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the price target from USD 34 to USD 35.
Analyst recommendations: Apple, Oracle, Synopsys, Robinhood Markets, American Electric Power...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 09/10/2025 at 09:21 am EDT