Analyst recommendations: Apple, PepsiCo, OpenAI, Coinbase, Computacenter…
Every day, the MarketSCreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Apple benefits from India's removal of import duties on key smartphone components, enhancing its domestic manufacturing capabilities.
- Meta Platforms announces a C$13-billion AI data center near Edmonton, creating jobs and partnering for a 932-MW gas-fired power plant.
- Prologis is pursuing a $16.9 billion all-share takeover of Segro, which has been rejected by Segro's board as inadequate.
- PepsiCo reports Q2 revenue and earnings growth, beating estimates, driven by price cuts and brand refreshes.
- OpenAI launches GPT-Live, a new family of voice models, and secures a $520 million credit line from Bank of America ahead of its planned IPO.
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SpaceXAI unveils its most powerful AI model, Grok 4.5, for coding and agentic tasks with competitive pricing.
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Blue Origin seeks $10 billion in funding, valuing the company at $130 billion pre-investment.
- Coinbase resumes prediction markets trading after resolving a glitch that temporarily halted user trades.
Europe:
- Volkswagen announces a comprehensive restructuring plan, including potential job cuts and plant closures, to address overcapacity.
- AstraZeneca shares fell 9% after its Phase III trial for the cardiovascular drug Wainua failed to meet its primary endpoint.
- Computacenter raised its full-year profit outlook due to strong performance and demand from hyperscaler customers, leading to a significant surge in its shares.
- Schott Pharma raises its full-year and 2025/26 revenue growth forecasts after a strong Q3 and new agreements with key customers.
- Nordex reports a 33% year-on-year rise in Q2 orders to 3,054 MW, driven by strong U.S. demand.
- Eni has initiated the construction of a lithium-iron phosphate battery production facility in Brindisi to enhance renewable energy storage.
- Südzucker reports a 41% increase in Q1 operating earnings and raises its annual revenue forecast despite a 4% revenue drop.
- Xano reported a 2.8% increase in Q2 2026 revenue to 905 million SEK, but operating profit declined due to higher costs.
Rest of World:
- India lifts import duties on key smartphone and electronics components, benefiting domestic manufacturers like Xiaomi.
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Taiwan's June exports rose 40.3% YoY to $74.83 bn but fell short of analysts' expectations despite strong AI-driven shipments.
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South Korean shares rebound as the KOSPI gains 0.62%, driven by semiconductor giants and net foreign purchases.
- Fast Retailing reports a 45.7% increase in Q3 operating profit and raises its full-year earnings forecast, driven by strong overseas sales.
- Shanghai Iluvatar CoreX aims to raise $902 million through a Hong Kong share sale.
- Maersk will resume its Middle East-to-U.S. East Coast service through the Suez Canal, reducing transit times.
- Novo Nordisk has added semaglutide to China's essential-drugs list and launched its once-weekly basal insulin Awiqli in India.
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