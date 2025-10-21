- Apple Inc.: Phillip Securities downgrades to reduce from neutral with a target price of USD 200.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.: Wells Fargo downgrades to underweight from equalweight with a target price of USD 11.
- Nextracker Inc.: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 66 to USD 114.
- Nuscale Power Corporation: Citi downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 46 to USD 37.50.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc.: Mizuho Securities downgrades to underperform from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 14 to USD 10.
- Royal Gold, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from restricted with a target price of USD 240.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated: Mizuho Securities downgrades to underperform from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 200 to USD 150.
- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and raises the target price from USD 625 to USD 750.
- Alphabet Inc.: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 187 to USD 247.
- Bunge Global Sa: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 85 to USD 105.
- Lyft, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 16 to USD 22.
- Morgan Stanley: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 122 to USD 157.
- Pure Storage, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 81 to USD 110.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc.: Barclays maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 13 to USD 16.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 10/21/2025 at 05:19 am EDT