  • Apple Inc.: Phillip Securities downgrades to reduce from neutral with a target price of USD 200. 
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.: Wells Fargo downgrades to underweight from equalweight with a target price of USD 11.
  • Nextracker Inc.: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 66 to USD 114.
  • Nuscale Power Corporation: Citi downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 46 to USD 37.50.
  • Rivian Automotive, Inc.: Mizuho Securities downgrades to underperform from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 14 to USD 10.
  • Royal Gold, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from restricted with a target price of USD 240.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated: Mizuho Securities downgrades to underperform from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 200 to USD 150.
  • The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and raises the target price from USD 625 to USD 750.
  • Alphabet Inc.: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 187 to USD 247.
  • Bunge Global Sa: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 85 to USD 105.
  • Lyft, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 16 to USD 22.
  • Morgan Stanley: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 122 to USD 157.
  • Pure Storage, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 81 to USD 110.
  • Summit Therapeutics Inc.: Barclays maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 13 to USD 16.