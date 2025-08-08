- Apple Inc.: First Shanghai Securities downgrades to hold from buy with a target price raised from USD 230 to USD 240.
- Astera Labs, Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd upgrades to add from buy with a price target raised from USD 100 to USD 153.
- Crocs, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 127 to USD 85.
- Monster Beverage Corporation: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 54 to USD 74.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Wells Fargo downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a target price reduced from USD 365 to USD 345.
- Tesla, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from dropped coverage with a target price of USD 410.
- Yeti Holdings, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 31 to USD 33.
- Block, Inc.: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 71 to USD 92.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from 36 to USD 48.
- Crispr Therapeutics Ag: Kempen maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 50 to USD 65.
- Datadog, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 132 to USD 170.
- Doordash, Inc.: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 215 to USD 275.
- Draftkings Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from 37 to USD 47.
- Eli Lilly And Company: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 1100 to USD 825.
- Expedia Group, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from 160 to USD 205.
- Fortinet, Inc.: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from 124 to USD 88.
- Godaddy Inc.: Raymond James maintains its strong buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 225 to USD 175.
- Instacart (Maplebear): Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 52 to USD 65.
- Installed Building Products, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 169 to USD 238.
- Lantheus Holdings, Inc.: Zacks Small-Cap Research (Sponsored) maintains no rating system with a target price reduced from 134 to USD 92.
- Microchip Technology, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from 65 to USD 80.
- Nexstar Media Group, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 206 to USD 250.
- Rocket Lab Corporation: Roth Capital Partners maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 35 to USD 50.
- Somnigroup International Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from 60 to USD 73.
- The Trade Desk, Inc.: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 100 to USD 75.
- Unity Software Inc.: Guotai Haitong Securities maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 27.75 to USD 37.50.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 08/08/2025 at 05:27 am EDT