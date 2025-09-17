- Apple: Tigress Financial Partners maintains its strong buy recommendation and raises the price target from $300 to $305.
- Carrier Global: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and cuts the price target from $85 to $75.
- Cencora: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy rating and lowers the price target from $328 to $322.
- Ferguson: Barclays maintains its overweight rating and raises the price target from $247 to $273.
- Grab Holdings: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy and raises the price target from $6 to $6.20.
- Hasbro: Monness Crespi Hardt maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $80 to $90.
- Lennox International: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and lowers the price target from $730 to $675.
- Nebius Group: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $77 to $120.
- Packaging Corporation of America: Truist Securities maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $238 to $262.
- Penske Automotive Group: Benchmark Co. maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $185 to $190.
- Rambus: Rosenblatt Securities maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $90 to $130.
- Sandisk: Arete Research maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $63 to $102.
- TransDigm Group: Jefferies maintains its buy rating and lowers the price target from $1,650 to $1,490.
- US Bancorp: Truist Securities maintains its hold rating and raises the price target from $49 to $51.
- Vistra: Daiwa Securities upgrades to buy from hold with a raised price target from $200 to $250.
- Western Alliance Bancorporation: Janney Montgomery Scott maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $94 to $100.
- Workday: TD Cowen maintains its buy rating and lowers the price target from $310 to $290.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 09/17/2025 at 08:58 am EDT