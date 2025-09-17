  • Apple: Tigress Financial Partners maintains its strong buy recommendation and raises the price target from $300 to $305.
  • Carrier Global: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and cuts the price target from $85 to $75.
  • Cencora: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy rating and lowers the price target from $328 to $322.
  • Ferguson: Barclays maintains its overweight rating and raises the price target from $247 to $273. 
  • Grab Holdings: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy and raises the price target from $6 to $6.20.
  • Hasbro: Monness Crespi Hardt maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $80 to $90.
  • Lennox International: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and lowers the price target from $730 to $675.
  • Nebius Group: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $77 to $120.
  • Packaging Corporation of America: Truist Securities maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $238 to $262.
  • Penske Automotive Group: Benchmark Co. maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $185 to $190.
  • Rambus: Rosenblatt Securities maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $90 to $130.
  • Sandisk: Arete Research maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $63 to $102.
  • TransDigm Group: Jefferies maintains its buy rating and lowers the price target from $1,650 to $1,490.
  • US Bancorp: Truist Securities maintains its hold rating and raises the price target from $49 to $51.
  • Vistra: Daiwa Securities upgrades to buy from hold with a raised price target from $200 to $250.
  • Western Alliance Bancorporation: Janney Montgomery Scott maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $94 to $100.
  • Workday: TD Cowen maintains its buy rating and lowers the price target from $310 to $290.