  • Applied Materials, Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to sell from hold and reduces the target price from USD 200 to USD 150.
  • Csx Corporation: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform with a target price of USD 38.
  • Duolingo, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 460.
  • Eqt Corporation: Roth Capital Partners downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 75 to USD 57.
  • Expand Energy Corporation: Roth Capital Partners downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 125 to USD 98.
  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight with a target price of USD 52.
  • Ovintiv Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 52 to USD 48.
  • Range Resources Corporation: Roth Capital Partners downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 44 to USD 35.
  • Albemarle Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 80.
  • Bellring Brands, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 75 to USD 45.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 106 to USD 130.
  • Estee Lauder: Canaccord Genuity maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 62 to USD 85.
  • Globant S.a.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 153 to USD 91.
  • Lumentum Holdings Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 140.
  • On Semiconductor Corporation: Baptista Research maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 46.50 to USD 57.40.
  • The Trade Desk, Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 101 to USD 75.