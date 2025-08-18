- Applied Materials, Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to sell from hold and reduces the target price from USD 200 to USD 150.
- Csx Corporation: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform with a target price of USD 38.
- Duolingo, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 460.
- Eqt Corporation: Roth Capital Partners downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 75 to USD 57.
- Expand Energy Corporation: Roth Capital Partners downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 125 to USD 98.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight with a target price of USD 52.
- Ovintiv Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 52 to USD 48.
- Range Resources Corporation: Roth Capital Partners downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 44 to USD 35.
- Albemarle Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 80.
- Bellring Brands, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 75 to USD 45.
- Dollar Tree, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 106 to USD 130.
- Estee Lauder: Canaccord Genuity maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 62 to USD 85.
- Globant S.a.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 153 to USD 91.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 140.
- On Semiconductor Corporation: Baptista Research maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 46.50 to USD 57.40.
- The Trade Desk, Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 101 to USD 75.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 08/18/2025 at 05:05 am EDT