  • Applied Materials, Inc.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 275 to USD 370.
  • Circle Internet Group, Inc.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 70 to USD 77.
  • Kkr & Co. Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 139 to USD 144.
  • Microchip Technology, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 78 to USD 86.
  • Nextpower Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 142.
  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation: Zacks downgrades to underperform from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 44 to USD 38.
  • Paypal Holdings, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 70 to USD 50.
  • Qorvo, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 88 to USD 85.
  • Roper Technologies, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 550 to USD 385.
  • Western Alliance Bancorporation: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 105.
  • Albemarle Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 195.
  • Commvault Systems, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 144 to USD 100.
  • General Motors Company: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 82.
  • Hubspot, Inc.: UBS maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 600 to USD 450.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 130.
  • Lam Research Corporation: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 220 to USD 265.
  • Mks Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 215 to USD 260.
  • Seagate Technology Holdings Plc: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 400 to USD 500.
  • Slb N.v.: Griffin Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 42 to USD 54.
  • Teradyne, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 174 to USD 229.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 160 to USD 205.
  • United Parcel Service, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 88 to USD 106.
  • Viatris Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 9 to USD 12.