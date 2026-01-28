- Applied Materials, Inc.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 275 to USD 370.
- Circle Internet Group, Inc.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 70 to USD 77.
- Kkr & Co. Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 139 to USD 144.
- Microchip Technology, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 78 to USD 86.
- Nextpower Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 142.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation: Zacks downgrades to underperform from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 44 to USD 38.
- Paypal Holdings, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 70 to USD 50.
- Qorvo, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 88 to USD 85.
- Roper Technologies, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 550 to USD 385.
- Western Alliance Bancorporation: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 105.
- Albemarle Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 195.
- Commvault Systems, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 144 to USD 100.
- General Motors Company: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 82.
- Hubspot, Inc.: UBS maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 600 to USD 450.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 130.
- Lam Research Corporation: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 220 to USD 265.
- Mks Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 215 to USD 260.
- Seagate Technology Holdings Plc: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 400 to USD 500.
- Slb N.v.: Griffin Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 42 to USD 54.
- Teradyne, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 174 to USD 229.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 160 to USD 205.
- United Parcel Service, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 88 to USD 106.
- Viatris Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 9 to USD 12.
Analyst recommendations: Applied Materials, PayPal, General Motors, United Parcel…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 01/28/2026 at 05:31 am EST