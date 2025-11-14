  • Applied Materials, Inc.: Fubon Securities upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 190 to USD 260.
  • Circle Internet Group, Inc.: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral with a target price of USD 110.
  • Mp Materials Corp.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 75 to USD 74.
  • Progressive Corporation: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 261 to USD 232.
  • Sempra: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 88 to USD 106.
  • The Gap, Inc.: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 22 to USD 30.
  • The Home Depot, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 370.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 130 to USD 100.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: DBS Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 149 to USD 300.
  • Natera, Inc.: Raymond James maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 188 to USD 245.