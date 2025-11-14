- Applied Materials, Inc.: Fubon Securities upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 190 to USD 260.
- Circle Internet Group, Inc.: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral with a target price of USD 110.
- Mp Materials Corp.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 75 to USD 74.
- Progressive Corporation: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 261 to USD 232.
- Sempra: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 88 to USD 106.
- The Gap, Inc.: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 22 to USD 30.
- The Home Depot, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 370.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 130 to USD 100.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: DBS Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 149 to USD 300.
- Natera, Inc.: Raymond James maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 188 to USD 245.
Analyst recommendations: Applied Materials, The Gap, Home Depot, Abercrombie & Fitch…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 11/14/2025 at 04:54 am EST