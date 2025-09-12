  • Air Products & Chemicals : Argus Research upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 317.
  • Amphenol : Fox Advisors maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 145.
  • Applovin : Wedbush maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 620 to USD 725.
  • Arista Networks : Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 136 to USD 176. 
  • Carnival : Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 28 to USD 33.
  • Casey's General Stores : NorthCoast Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 540 to USD 580.
  • Constellation Brands : Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 202 to USD 150.
  • Eastman Chemical : Vertical Research Partners maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 75 to USD 73.
  • Flagstar Financial : Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 12 to USD 13.50.
  • Icon : TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 209 to USD 183.
  • Kroger : HSBC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 80.
  • Medpace Holdings : TD Cowen maintains its sell recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 366 to USD 356.
  • Molson Coors Beverage : Barclays downgrades to underweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 49 to USD 50.
  • Mondelez International : BNP Paribas Exane maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 77 to USD 75.
  • Ralph Lauren : Argus Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 360.
  • Reddit : Guosen Securities maintains its outperform recommendation.
  • Standardaero : Barclays initiates an overweight recommendation with a target price of USD 32.
  • The Jm Smucker : Argus Research downgrades to hold from buy.
  • Thor Industries : Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 112.