- Air Products & Chemicals : Argus Research upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 317.
- Amphenol : Fox Advisors maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 145.
- Applovin : Wedbush maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 620 to USD 725.
- Arista Networks : Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 136 to USD 176.
- Carnival : Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 28 to USD 33.
- Casey's General Stores : NorthCoast Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 540 to USD 580.
- Constellation Brands : Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 202 to USD 150.
- Eastman Chemical : Vertical Research Partners maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 75 to USD 73.
- Flagstar Financial : Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 12 to USD 13.50.
- Icon : TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 209 to USD 183.
- Kroger : HSBC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 80.
- Medpace Holdings : TD Cowen maintains its sell recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 366 to USD 356.
- Molson Coors Beverage : Barclays downgrades to underweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 49 to USD 50.
- Mondelez International : BNP Paribas Exane maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 77 to USD 75.
- Ralph Lauren : Argus Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 360.
- Reddit : Guosen Securities maintains its outperform recommendation.
- Standardaero : Barclays initiates an overweight recommendation with a target price of USD 32.
- The Jm Smucker : Argus Research downgrades to hold from buy.
- Thor Industries : Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 112.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 09/12/2025 at 09:14 am EDT