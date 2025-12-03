- Applovin Corporation: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
- Cognex Corporation: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 45 to USD 35.
- Equinix, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 900.
- Garmin Ltd.: Longbow Research upgrades to buy from neutral.
- Lyft, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to neutral from sell with a price target raised from USD 10 to USD 20.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight with a target price of USD 767.
- Uber Technologies, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 82 to USD 125.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt and raises the target price from USD 438 to USD 516.
- Wayfair Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 123 to USD 94.
- Ford Motor Company: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 10.50 to USD 13.
- Illumina, Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 109 to USD 132.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 105.
- Monster Beverage Corporation: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 53 to USD 73.
- Netflix, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1390 to USD 139.
- Okta, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 110 to USD 85.
- Oracle Corporation: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 430 to USD 290.
Published on 12/03/2025 at 05:27 am EST