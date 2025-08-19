  • Arista Networks Inc: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from outperform and raises the target price from USD 107.40 to USD 148.50.
  • Caterpillar Inc.: Evercore ISI upgrades to outperform from in-line with a price target raised from USD 373 to USD 476.
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc.: Daiwa Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 104 to USD 128.
  • Pfizer, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from outperform with a target price of USD 27.70.
  • Prologis, Inc.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 109 to USD 118.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 69 to USD 84.
  • Broadcom Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 290 to USD 355.
  • Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 140.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 93 to USD 112.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 90.
  • Nvidia Corporation: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 175 to USD 235.
  • Palantir Technologies Inc.: Freedom Broker maintains its sell recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 125.
  • Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 105 to USD 160.