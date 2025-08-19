- Arista Networks Inc: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from outperform and raises the target price from USD 107.40 to USD 148.50.
- Caterpillar Inc.: Evercore ISI upgrades to outperform from in-line with a price target raised from USD 373 to USD 476.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.: Daiwa Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 104 to USD 128.
- Pfizer, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from outperform with a target price of USD 27.70.
- Prologis, Inc.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 109 to USD 118.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 69 to USD 84.
- Broadcom Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 290 to USD 355.
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 140.
- Dollar Tree, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 93 to USD 112.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 90.
- Nvidia Corporation: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 175 to USD 235.
- Palantir Technologies Inc.: Freedom Broker maintains its sell recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 125.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 105 to USD 160.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 08/19/2025 at 05:20 am EDT - Modified on 08/19/2025 at 05:21 am EDT