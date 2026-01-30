  • Aecom: Zacks downgrades to underperform from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 103 to USD 83.
  • Ameriprise Financial, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to neutral from underweight with a price target raised from USD 434 to USD 530.
  • Arista Networks, Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.: Cantor Fitzgerald downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 370 to USD 282.
  • Celanese Corporation: On Field Investment Research upgrades to outperform from underperform and reduces the target price from USD 115 to USD 58.
  • Corning Incorporated: UBS upgrades to buy from under review with a price target raised from USD 109 to USD 125.
  • Deckers Outdoor Corporation: KGI Securities Co Ltd upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 94 to USD 129.
  • Dow Inc.: On Field Investment Research upgrades to outperform from sell and reduces the target price from USD 50 to USD 32.
  • Hexcel Corporation: Morgan Stanley upgrades to market weight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 67 to USD 90.
  • International Paper Company: Wells Fargo upgrades to market weight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 36 to USD 40.
  • Kenvue Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 23 to USD 18.
  • Ppg Industries, Inc.: On Field Investment Research upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 130 to USD 140.
  • Royalty Pharma Plc: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 38 to USD 49.
  • Southwest Airlines Co.: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from market perform and raises the target price from USD 43 to USD 57.50.
  • Spotify Technology S.a.: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 650.
  • Appfolio, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 350 to USD 245.
  • Coreweave, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 208 to USD 251.
  • Ge Vernova Inc.: Johnson Rice maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 720 to USD 900.
  • General Motors Company: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 100.
  • Kla Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1485 to USD 1950.
  • Lam Research Corporation: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 165 to USD 275.
  • Lyondellbasell Industries N.v.: On Field Investment Research maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 102 to USD 49.
  • Meta Platforms, Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 700 to USD 855.
  • Roblox Corporation: Roth Capital Partners maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 120 to USD 78.
  • Royal Caribbean Group: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 275 to USD 334.
  • Rtx Corporation: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 167 to USD 230.
  • Sandisk Corporation: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 550 to USD 800.
  • Servicenow, Inc.: Cmb International Capital Corp Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1180 to USD 215.
  • V.f. Corporation: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 14 to USD 18.