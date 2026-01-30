The first shall be last, will they?

Markets were on a rollercoaster ride yesterday, gripped once again by their persistent anxiety: will the colossal sums poured into AI eventually yield profits that justify the investment? Microsoft bore the brunt of this renewed concern. It’s hard to steady the ship when a mega-cap drops 10%. And yet, Wall Street managed to contain the damage, at least on the surface. But the final trading session of the month promises to be volatile.