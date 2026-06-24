Analyst recommendations: Astera Labs, Boston Scientific, Cognizant Technologies, Fedex…

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Nucor Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from market weight with a target price of USD 274.

Stellantis N.v.: AlphaValue/Baader Europe upgrades to add from reduce and reduces the target price from EUR 6.30 to EUR 6.09.

Astera Labs, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 260 to USD 460.

Boston Scientific Corporation: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 100 to USD 67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 65 to USD 42.

DuPont De Nemours: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 156 to USD 468.

Fedex Corporation: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 442 to USD 326.