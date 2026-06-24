  • Nucor Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from market weight with a target price of USD 274.
  • Stellantis N.v.: AlphaValue/Baader Europe upgrades to add from reduce and reduces the target price from EUR 6.30 to EUR 6.09.
  • Astera Labs, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 260 to USD 460.
  • Boston Scientific Corporation: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 100 to USD 67.
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 65 to USD 42.
  • DuPont De Nemours: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 156 to USD 468.
  • Fedex Corporation: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 442 to USD 326.