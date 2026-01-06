  • At&T Inc.: Arete Research downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 26 to USD 20.
  • Axon Enterprise, Inc.: NorthCoast Research upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 742.
  • Bank Of America Corporation: Daiwa Securities upgrades to buy from outperform and raises the target price from USD 61 to USD 66.
  • Brunswick Corporation: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 115.
  • Comcast Corporation: Arete Research downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 33 to USD 23.
  • Comerica Incorporated: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 84 to USD 106.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 45 to USD 57.
  • First Citizens Bancshares, Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 1950 to USD 2300.
  • Globe Life Inc.: Evercore ISI downgrades to in-line from outperform with a target price of USD 155.
  • Huntington Bancshares Incorporated: Autonomous Research upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 20 to USD 21.
  • Kla Corporation: Cantor Fitzgerald upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 1350 to USD 1500.
  • Landstar System, Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 145 to USD 170.
  • M&T Bank Corporation: Evercore ISI downgrades to in-line from outperform and raises the target price from USD 210 to USD 225. 
  • Medtronic Plc: William Blair upgrades to outperform from market perform.
  • Metlife, Inc.: Evercore ISI downgrades to in-line from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 108 to USD 97.
  • Microchip Technology, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 85.
  • Reddit, Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
  • Saia, Inc.: Stephens upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 308 to USD 414.
  • Stryker Corporation: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 418.
  • Truist Financial Corporation: Evercore ISI upgrades to outperform from in-line and raises the target price from USD 49 to USD 58. 
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.: Raymond James downgrades to market perform from outperform.
  • Zions Bancorporation, National Association: Evercore ISI downgrades to in-line from outperform with a target price of USD 65.