- At&T Inc.: Arete Research downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 26 to USD 20.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc.: NorthCoast Research upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 742.
- Bank Of America Corporation: Daiwa Securities upgrades to buy from outperform and raises the target price from USD 61 to USD 66.
- Brunswick Corporation: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 115.
- Comcast Corporation: Arete Research downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 33 to USD 23.
- Comerica Incorporated: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 84 to USD 106.
- Fifth Third Bancorp: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 45 to USD 57.
- First Citizens Bancshares, Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 1950 to USD 2300.
- Globe Life Inc.: Evercore ISI downgrades to in-line from outperform with a target price of USD 155.
- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated: Autonomous Research upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 20 to USD 21.
- Kla Corporation: Cantor Fitzgerald upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 1350 to USD 1500.
- Landstar System, Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 145 to USD 170.
- M&T Bank Corporation: Evercore ISI downgrades to in-line from outperform and raises the target price from USD 210 to USD 225.
- Medtronic Plc: William Blair upgrades to outperform from market perform.
- Metlife, Inc.: Evercore ISI downgrades to in-line from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 108 to USD 97.
- Microchip Technology, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 85.
- Reddit, Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
- Saia, Inc.: Stephens upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 308 to USD 414.
- Stryker Corporation: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 418.
- Truist Financial Corporation: Evercore ISI upgrades to outperform from in-line and raises the target price from USD 49 to USD 58.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.: Raymond James downgrades to market perform from outperform.
- Zions Bancorporation, National Association: Evercore ISI downgrades to in-line from outperform with a target price of USD 65.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 01/06/2026 at 08:28 am EST