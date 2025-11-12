- At&T Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 30.
- Bath & Body Works, Inc.: Raymond James downgrades to market perform from outperform.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 80.
- Fortinet, Inc.: Daiwa Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target raised from USD 80 to USD 86.
- AMD (Advanced Micro Devices): Melius Research LLC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 380.
- Datadog, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 170 to USD 230.
- Oklo Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 84 to USD 122.
- Organon & Co.: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 16 to USD 12.
- Unity Software Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 38 to USD 50.
- Venture Global, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 14 to USD 11.
- Wayfair Inc.: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 144.
Analyst recommendations: AT&T, Fortinet, AMD, Datadog, Wayfair…
Published on 11/12/2025 at 05:03 am EST