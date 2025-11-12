  • At&T Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 30.
  • Bath & Body Works, Inc.: Raymond James downgrades to market perform from outperform.
  • Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 80.
  • Fortinet, Inc.: Daiwa Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target raised from USD 80 to USD 86.
  • AMD (Advanced Micro Devices): Melius Research LLC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 380.
  • Datadog, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 170 to USD 230.
  • Oklo Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 84 to USD 122.
  • Organon & Co.: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 16 to USD 12.
  • Unity Software Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 38 to USD 50.
  • Venture Global, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 14 to USD 11.
  • Wayfair Inc.: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 144.