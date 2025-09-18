  • Agco: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and lowers the price target from USD 124 to USD 123.
  • Atmos Energy: Argus Research maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 165 to USD 172.
  • Autozone: TD Cowen maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 4,300 to USD 4,900.
  • Carvana: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line rating and raises the price target from USD 370 to USD 425.
  • CNH Industrial: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and lowers the price target from USD 16 to USD 13.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings: Stephens maintains its overweight rating and raises the price target from USD 510 to USD 525.
  • Deere & Company: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and lowers the price target from USD 566 to USD 512.
  • General Mills: Barclays maintains its equal weight rating and lowers the price target from USD 54 to USD 52.
  • Kroger: Argus Research maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 84 to USD 85.
  • Lyft: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold rating and raises the price target from USD 16 to USD 21.
  • Marriott International: Argus Research maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 300 to USD 310.
  • Micron Technology: CLSA maintains its accumulate rating and raises the price target from USD 155 to USD 190.
  • Mongodb: Stephens maintains its equal weight rating and raises the price target from USD 304 to USD 340. 
  • Resmed: Citi initiates with a buy rating and a price target of USD 330.
  • Roivant Sciences: HC Wainwright & Co maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 18 to USD 20.
  • Zoom Communications: Benchmark Co. maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 102 to USD 110.