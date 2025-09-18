- Agco: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and lowers the price target from USD 124 to USD 123.
- Atmos Energy: Argus Research maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 165 to USD 172.
- Autozone: TD Cowen maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 4,300 to USD 4,900.
- Carvana: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line rating and raises the price target from USD 370 to USD 425.
- CNH Industrial: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and lowers the price target from USD 16 to USD 13.
- Crowdstrike Holdings: Stephens maintains its overweight rating and raises the price target from USD 510 to USD 525.
- Deere & Company: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and lowers the price target from USD 566 to USD 512.
- General Mills: Barclays maintains its equal weight rating and lowers the price target from USD 54 to USD 52.
- Kroger: Argus Research maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 84 to USD 85.
- Lyft: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold rating and raises the price target from USD 16 to USD 21.
- Marriott International: Argus Research maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 300 to USD 310.
- Micron Technology: CLSA maintains its accumulate rating and raises the price target from USD 155 to USD 190.
- Mongodb: Stephens maintains its equal weight rating and raises the price target from USD 304 to USD 340.
- Resmed: Citi initiates with a buy rating and a price target of USD 330.
- Roivant Sciences: HC Wainwright & Co maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 18 to USD 20.
- Zoom Communications: Benchmark Co. maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 102 to USD 110.
Analyst recommendations: Autozone, Crowdstrike, Deere & Company, Micron Technology, MongoDB...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 09/18/2025 at 09:22 am EDT