- Avalonbay Communities, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equal weight with a target price reduced from USD 228 to USD 225.
- Caci International Inc: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from sell with a price target raised from USD 407 to USD 544.
- Cf Industries Holdings, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 95 to USD 100.
- Insmed Incorporated: Morgan Stanley downgrades to equalwt from overwt with a target price raised from USD 112 to USD 126.
- On Holding Ag: Jefferies downgrades to underperform from hold with a target price reduced from USD 50 to USD 40.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 200 to USD 220.
- Qualys, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 140 to USD 149.
- Vertiv Holdings Co: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated upgrades to buy from dropped coverage.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 43 to USD 28.
- Amentum Holdings, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 21 to USD 26.
- Cava Group, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 120 to USD 90.
- Celanese Corporation: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from 67 to USD 50.
- Circle Internet Group, Inc.: Guotai Haitong Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 305.30 to USD 212.
- Coreweave, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from 50 to USD 125.
- Fortinet, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 110 to USD 80.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc.: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 105 to USD 150.
- Monday.com Ltd.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 342 to USD 267.
- Nvidia Corporation: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 225.
- Parsons Corporation: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from 65 to USD 85.
- Pbf Energy Inc.: Zacks maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 30 to USD 23.
- The Carlyle Group Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 54 to USD 66.
Analyst recommendations: Avalonbay, Palo Alto, Vertiv, Fortinet, Nvidia…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 08/13/2025 at 05:16 am EDT